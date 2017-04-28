Village Notes: Welcome to the merry, merry month of May | SierraSun.com

April is on its way out and hello to the merry, merry month of May. Tahoe is ready for spring, flowers, beach days and fun. Make plans now for all your favorite activities, as May is packed with events and celebrations!

Anyone interested in joining Weight Watchers or learning more about this group can attend a meeting at noon, Tuesday, May 2, at the Incline Village General Improvement District office. For more information call Mary McCormick at the IVGID office at 775-832-1100.

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with Tequila Tasting and an Art Show from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Incline Spirits & Cigars. The featured artist, Cathy Ashworth, will offer a fabulous commemorative poster for sale along with artwork (reproduction prints, original works and mixed media pieces). All tasting proceeds benefit Tahoe Family Solutions.

The Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Chateau. Guest speaker Pat Hickey is speaking on charter schools. Contact Shirley Appel at 818-266-4402 or 775-831-1505 to RSVP. Proceeds from the luncheon go to college scholarships at Incline High.

Tahoe's Connection for Families will welcome author and speaker Cheryl Erwin from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at TCF to discuss Positive Discipline. Erwin is the author or co-author of nine books on parenting and family life, including seven in the best selling "Positive Discipline" series. For costs and other information, call 775-832-8230.

Come dance, and of course wear your totally awesome 80's outfits, to all of the favorite 80's tunes on Saturday, May 13, at the Crystal Bay Club. Incline Middle School's eighth-grade students need to raise funds for their annual outdoor education trip. The brave are invited to get on stage and lip-sync! Tickets are on sale at 80sdanceparty.eventbrite.com, The Potlatch and CBC. Contact imsjrboosters@yahoo.com if you need information.

The fifth-grade class at Tahoe Expedition Academy is holding a First Responders Appreciation barbecue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 20 at Tahoe Vista Recreation Area. To appreciate the first responders and raise funds for C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) and National Fallen Firefighters foundation.

Corporate sponsorships are available. Purchase tickets to attend the barbecue or send donations directly to Tahoe Expedition Academy, 8651 Speckled Ave, Box 1272 Kings Beach CA 96143.

Save the date for the annual Classy Garage Sale fundraiser, hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, in the parking lot at the Incline Village Community Hospital.

Now is the time to start your spring cleaning, as they are collecting furniture pieces and free pick up is available. If you want to join the sale with your own space contact Karen Kuehnis at 775-833-3244 or email at errankay@aol.com.

The 2017 Community Table, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation's annual food and wine event is Friday, Sept. 8. Spend an evening on the Shakespeare Ranch in Glenbrook with special guest Chef Ken Frank from LaToque in Napa Valley. If you would like more information contact Jean Eick at jeane@parasol.org or 775-298-0184.

Only one birthday to celebrate this week: Chuck Weinberger on April 28. Happy Birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week is at Incline High School. At 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28 or at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 to attend a performance of an all time favorite, Cinderella. This delightful performance by students in our community is produced by Great Futures Productions. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com, at the Potlatch or at the door.

As always send in your birthdays, anniversaries and news, along with the best deals or steals you can find, before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to jeanmeick@aol.com.