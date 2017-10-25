Lost hikers spend night on Mount Tallac, rescued by helicopter crew (video)

Two hikers were rescued Monday after spending the night on Mount Tallac.

The couple set out Sunday for a day hike up the popular mountain but they became disoriented due to patches of snow, according to California Highway Patrol Valley Division. The coucple decided to try to hike down the east side of Mount Tallac as it grew dark.

They encountered steep terrain consisting of loose shale and became fatigued. Without the proper light, they decide to hunker down and call 911 — a decision that may have saved their lives, according to CHP. The terrain below was impassable due to steep cliffs.

The initial call for help came in at 3 a.m. CHP was notified of the need for air assistance three hours later. As the helicopter was en route from Auburn, several search and rescue members hiked down to the couple. The hikers were injured and unable to hike back up the mountain, search and rescue members reported to CHP.

The hikers were airlifted from the scene and taken to a drop at the base of the mountain, where they both declined medical treatment.

Recommended Stories For You

CHP reminds outdoor enthusiasts that weather can quickly change at higher elevations, especially during the transition to winter. Be overly prepared when heading into the back country. Bring more food, water and clothing than needed.