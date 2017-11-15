Luxury home sales steady in Tahoe, Truckee

The year-to-date housing market statistics for the Tahoe and Truckee luxury market have been tabulated.

Luxury home sales for the Tahoe and Truckee region have been steady year-to-date. The data is based on sales transactions of $1 million-plus for single-family homes and condo-townhouses recorded from January through September by the multiple listing service.

Luxury condo and townhome sales in the North Lake Tahoe and Truckee area rose by 29.6 percent in the first nine months of 2017 compared with the year before, according to a report by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

A total of 35 luxury condominiums and townhomes, priced at $1 million and higher, sold in the first nine months of 2017. That's up from 27 total sales in the first nine months of 2016. Single-family luxury home sales slipped to 183 rom 204 in the same period, resulting in a 10.3 percent decrease.

Prices slipped marginally from a median sales price of $1,735,000 to $1,600,000.

Luxury single-family homes sold at a faster pace in the first nine months of 2017 than in 2016, with properties selling within an average of 58 days, down from the 79-day average in 2016.