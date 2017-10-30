Man involved in Douglas County alleged road rage shooting arrested

A Carson City man was arrested after a road rage incident on Friday when officers responded to reports that shots were fired.

Richard J. Woodward, 34, was arrested in Douglas County for carrying a concealed weapon after an altercation in Alpine County and fled. At 1:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a male subject shot with a firearm in the area of State Route 88 and Lower Emigrant Trail. They determined the incident was a result of road rage.

Alpine County Sheriff’s Department confirmed no one was shot in the altercation.

According to reports, the victim told officers he and the subject got into a physical altercation when the subject pulled out a pistol. The subject, now known as Woodward, got into his car and fled the scene.

Officers located the subject’s vehicle at Jacks Valley Road near Big Sky Trail and conducted a traffic stop. They then detained Woodward and arrested him for carrying a concealed weapon.

According to reports, Alpine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant, a pre-complaint warrant for Woodward and will be seeking charges for assault, assault with a deadly weapon, battery, possession of an illegal handgun, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

His bail was set at $10,000.