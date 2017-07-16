Marathon hot dogs recalled | SierraSun.com

Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, is recalling more than 7 million pounds of hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The beef and pork hot dog and sausage items were produced on various dates between March 17 and July 4.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 8864” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered through FSIS’ Consumer Compliant Monitoring System (CCMS) on July 10. Complaints stated extraneous material, specifically pieces of bone, were found within the product.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Terminello, Consumer Relations, at 1-800-SABRETT Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. M

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.