Marijuana community advisory group member resigns; Nevada County may appoint replacement | SierraSun.com

Matthew Shapero, a member of Nevada County’s cannabis community advisory group, has resigned his post, effective immediately, county officials say.

The county has posted the vacancy on its website, and officials on Tuesday, July 11, will speak to the board of supervisors about a possible replacement. However, that decision is up to supervisors.

Shapero, formerly a member of a panel that will craft recommendations for a permanent marijuana grow ordinance, told officials that he submitted his resignation letter because he’s accepted a job in Southern California and is moving from the county.

The now 15-member board is next scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley. It’s the fourth of eight scheduled meetings for the advisory group.