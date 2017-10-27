More than just high school grads needed to fill Nevada’s jobs

Nevada, especially western Nevada, is suffering from an acute shortage of skilled labor — especially in the trades.

And Frank Woodbeck, vice chancellor for workforce development at the university system, says they must look beyond graduating high school seniors to fill that need.

“The challenge is marketing to student bodies of all ages,” he told the Northern Nevada Development Authority’s monthly breakfast on Wednesday at the Carson Nugget. “Not just high schoolers but people who are 30 to 40 years old.”

He said there are some 638,000 Nevadans “who have not availed themselves of post secondary education.” He said that’s 20 percent of the state’s population.

But Woodbeck emphasized he isn’t just talking about them going to college. He said post secondary education means getting training for a career beyond high school whether that’s university, community college, apprenticeship or other programs.

“The goal is to figure out how we tap into that population,” he said, adding the goal of his office, “is to meet the industry demands of existing businesses here, the ones we’re growing in Nevada and the ones we’re trying to attract here.”

