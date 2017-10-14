Most Nevadans won’t be affected by health care subsidies cuts

The head of the Silver State Health Exchange says President Trump’s decision to cancel Cost Sharing Reduction subsidies to insurance companies will impact few Nevadans who get insurance through the exchange.

“It will take time,” said Heather Korbulac. “Those likely will not have an impact on 2018 plans but could have a potential impact in 2019.”

She said those subsidies are used to lower out of pocket costs of customers receiving health care benefits. People eligible for them are those making between 138 percent and 250 percent of the federal poverty level — $16,642 a year to $30,150 a year.

That group, she said, makes up about 80 percent of those getting benefits through the Silver State Exchange.

“Those customers probably don’t even know they’re getting them because they’re given directly to the insurance company from the federal government to reduce the amount consumers pay,” said Korbulac.

She said Trump’s executive order says those payments won’t be made for October, November and December of this year.

Recommended Stories For You