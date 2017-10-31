Mount Rose opens for 2017-18 season

Mount Rose officially opened for business on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, making it the first resort in Lake Tahoe to open for the 2017-18 winter season.

Mount Rose offered access to a beginner ski trail, accessed by the wizard chairlift from 8 a.m. to noon on both days. Lift tickets were available for $20 for guests ages 16 years old and up, and $10 for children 10 years old and under.

"At 8,260 (feet), (Mount) Rose Ski Tahoe has the highest base area elevation at Lake Tahoe, so cold early season overnight temperatures have allowed our snowmaking team to work their magic over the last week," said Mike Pierce, director of marketing for Mount Rose Ski Tahoe, in a statement.

"We were able to maximize the efficiency of our snowmaking system and stockpile enough snow to provide our guests with access to one trail so they can get back on their skis and snowboards. As conditions permit, and with Mother Nature's help, we will continue to make snow and open more terrain and really get the season underway in the coming weeks."