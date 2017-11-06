Mount Rose to open for 2017-18 season on Nov. 7

Mount Rose Ski Tahoe will open for the 2017-18 winter season on Tuesday, Nov. 7, making it the first resort in the Lake Tahoe area to open for the season.

The Wizard chairlift will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and operate seven days a week. Additional trails will open as weather permits.



"Thanks to this past weekend's winter weather and the return of cold overnight temperatures, our snowmaking team has been able to make snow at every opportunity," said Mike Pierce, director of marketing for Mount Rose Ski Tahoe.



The restaurants in the Main Lodge will also be open for the season starting Tuesday.



