Mulder three-peats at American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe | SierraSun.com

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Mulder won his third-straight American Century Championship on Sunday, July 16, at the Edgewood Tahoe golf course on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Mulder finished with 73 points in the Stableford scoring system format event.

Former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe, and former professional tennis player Mardy Fish finished in a tie for second with 62 points each.

The event drew a record 55,801 in total attendance, officials said.