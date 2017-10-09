Multiple fires burning in Nevada County

LATEST UPDATE: Two major fires burning in western Nevada County. The Lobo Fire has burned through hundreds of acres in the Bitney Springs Road, Rough and Ready and Penn Valley areas, with evacuations ordered throughout — including Lake Wildwood. The McCourtney Fire has burned through an estimated 300 acres south of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

UPDATE: (from Nevada County Sheriff's Office): McCourtney Fire Update: The fire is approximately 300 acres with multiple homes threatened. The east side of the fire is along Auburn Rd., with the west side of the fire at at McCourtney Rd. The fire goes north in the area of Orion Rd. and Bonnie View Way. The fire is just south of Polaris with active fires near Scotts Dr. off of Thoroughbred Loop. The fire is currently heading south towards Hidden Valley.

Thank you to Grass Valley Police Department for assisting us with the incident (and other calls for service) and good luck to CAL FIRE, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Peardale Chicago Park Fire and any other fire department being deployed to the area. There are also major fires in Butte County and Yuba County. Good luck to those areas and we hope everybody stays safe. Evacuation Shelter is set up at First Baptist Church at 1866 Ridge Rd. in Grass Valley, CA across from Nevada Union High School.