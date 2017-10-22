 National Weather Service: Sunny skies, clear nights ahead in Truckee | SierraSun.com

National Weather Service: Sunny skies, clear nights ahead in Truckee

Staff Report
editor@sierrasun.com
COURTESY OF NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

A string of sunny days and cool nights are ahead in Truckee.

The National Weather Service Office in Reno said the high for Monday, Oct. 23, should be around 69 degrees with a low near 26 degrees. A northwest wind in the range of 5 mph is also in the forecast.

The weather improves slightly on Tuesday, Oct. 24, with a high around 72 degrees and a low near 25 degrees. The outlook is similar for Wednesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 26.

 

 

