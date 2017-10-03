Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt cancels planned tour

Attorney General Adam Laxalt has canceled his planned weeklong tour of Nevada citing the massacre of concert goers in Las Vegas.

Spokesman Andy Mathews said Laxalt will reschedule the tour of all 17 Nevada counties at a later date.

Political observers are predicting he will announce his candidacy for governor when that tour is finally held. Laxalt’s political team declined to say whether there would be an announcement or not.

Laxalt has been raising money practically since he was sworn in as Attorney General nearly three years ago. As of January 2017, he reported $1.18 million in contributions to the Secretary of State’s office. The next report isn’t due until this coming January.

If he enters the race as expected, he already has a primary opponent in Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz who announced a run last month.

On the Democratic side, Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak has announced he will run.