Nevada Attorney General Laxalt to run for governor

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Wednesday, Nov. 1, he is running for governor before hundreds of supporters in Las Vegas.

“I am running for governor so that the dreams of Nevadans can endure and thrive beyond this generation and into the next,” said Laxalt. “This state has meant so much, and given so much, to me and to my family through the years. And it is with deep gratitude and humility that I ask for the trust of my fellow Nevadans, so that together, we can write Nevada’s next chapter — the greatest chapter yet in our state’s rich history.”

The announcement kicked off “The Laxalt 17” tour, a seven-day, statewide swing during which Laxalt will visit each of Nevada’s 17 counties.

Laxalt is scheduled to be in Washoe County at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. He will appear at Peterbilt, 2272 Larkin Circle, Sparks.

“Throughout this campaign, I’ll be sharing my vision for Nevada with citizens all across our great Silver State,” Laxalt said. “I look forward to speaking with and hearing from my fellow Nevadans about how we can improve our schools, continue to grow our economy and create jobs, and keep our families and communities safe.

“I have an enormous amount of faith in the people of this state,” Laxalt continued. “I know that together, we can build a stronger, safer, freer and more prosperous Nevada.”

Laxalt, a Republican, was sworn into office on Jan. 5, 2015, making him Nevada’s 33rd Attorney General. A father, husband, and fourth-generation native Nevadan, Laxalt is also a former Navy Lieutenant who served as a Judge Advocate General, and volunteered to serve in a combat zone in Iraq, where he and his unit helped detain and prosecute thousands of war criminals and terrorists.