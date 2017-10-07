Nevada City woman charged for DUI twice in 24 hours

A 57-year-old Nevada City woman was arrested Tuesday night, Oct 3, for driving under the influence — and again Wednesday morning, Oct. 4, on the same charge.

According to the Nevada City Police Department’s 911 dispatch log, a caller in the 600 block of Zion Street reported his neighbor, Julie Cooper, had parked her vehicle in his driveway and was inside the vehicle appearing “very disoriented” around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

An officer arrived on scene and gave a field sobriety test, according to Sgt. Paul Rohde with the Nevada City Police Department. Cooper was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of medication. A variety of medications were found in Cooper’s vehicle, including Oxycodone, Lorazepam and Tramadol, Rohde said.

Cooper was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility around 9:53 p.m. Tuesday night and was released around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Pettit.

On Wednesday morning, Cooper made an unsafe turning movement in her white Toyota Highlander and crashed into a power pole while driving south on Highway 49 near North Bloomfield Road in Nevada City around 10:50 a.m., according to Sgt. Robert Nevins with California Highway Patrol.

When an officer arrived on scene, Cooper was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence, felony driving under the influence with prior convictions and a misdemeanor violating probation. According to Pettit, she also had a warrant out for her arrest. Her bail was set at $87,500.

According to a jail media report, Cooper listed her occupation as a teacher.