Nevada County Board of Supervisors, citizen’s cannabis group set for July 25 meetings | SierraSun.com

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is expected to appoint a new member to its citizens’ marijuana board on Tuesday, July 25, a panelist who would then attend his first cannabis meeting that afternoon.

Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. The marijuana community advisory board will follow at 2 p.m. at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley.

The county’s cannabis facilitator, MIG Inc., recommended that Matthew Wentz replace Matthew Shapero on the marijuana panel. If approved at Tuesday’s supervisor meeting, Wentz would attend that afternoon’s cannabis meeting, reports state.

Shapero, in the agricultural industry, left the group after taking a job in Southern California. Supervisors said his replacement must also have an agricultural background.

Wentz, one of six applicants for the empty position, grew up on a small cattle ranch in Penn Valley. He now works at Lucchesi Vineyards.

The marijuana group will meet hours after supervisors vote on the recommendation to put Wentz on the panel.

On Tuesday, cannabis panelists will discuss state regulations and how those rules relate to county laws.

Public comment is scheduled from 4:30-5 p.m. at the marijuana meeting.

The cannabis panel will craft recommendations for the county’s permanent grow ordinance in its final two meetings. It’ll give those recommendations to supervisors by year’s end. Supervisors have said they want a new ordinance in place by March.