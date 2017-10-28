Nevada County carjacker sentenced after judge upholds plea deal

Accused carjacker James Jerold Zinola-Young was sentenced to more than 10 years in state prison Friday, Oct. 27, after a judge found no reason to set aside his plea agreement.

Zinola-Young, 24, was arrested late last year in connection with the December carjacking of a man who claimed that Zinola-Young threatened his life and took his vehicle. The victim reportedly escaped from the vehicle and ran through the woods before finding a home and using a phone.

In July, Zinola-Young pleaded no contest to carjacking and criminal threats in exchange for a sentence of 11 years and four months, but then had questions regarding information that appeared in the pre-sentence report.

Defense attorney Kenneth Tribby, who represented Zinola-Young, asked Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger to appoint an attorney to review the plea.

On Friday, defense attorney Laurence Montgomery told Heidelberger he found no basis for Zinola-Young to withdraw his plea, adding that he had been properly advised by his attorney regarding a prior strike offense.

Heidelberger told Zinola-Young that she was requiring him to admit the prior strike, or she would set his case for trial. She noted that his maximum exposure, should he be convicted on all counts, was 23 years and four months.

Recommended Stories For You

Zinola-Young opted to make the admission and Heidelberger subsequently sentenced him to the stipulated sentence.