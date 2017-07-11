Nevada County firefighters respond to Wall Fire in Butte County, Calif. | SierraSun.com

Nevada County firefighters are battling the Wall Fire in Butte County, joining first-responders from across the region as they work to contain the blaze.

Grass Valley and Nevada County Consolidated firefighters, 11 people total with two engines, responded Saturday to the blaze just east of Oroville, said Battalion Chief Josh Sunde, with Consolidated.

“They’re assigned 24-hour shifts,” Sunde said Monday. “They’re working to contain the fire. It’s tough, especially when it’s hot out. It’s another 100-degree day today.”

According to Cal Fire, firefighters are creating and maintaining control lines to reduce possible property damage. Other teams are evaluating the area to determine the damage’s extent.

The Wall Fire began around 2:50 p.m. Friday. It had grown to 5,600 acres by Monday afternoon and was 35 percent contained. About 1,600 fire personnel are on the scene, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has led to four injuries. It’s destroyed 17 structures and damaged five others. Its cause remains under investigation, reports state.

The blaze has led to the evacuation of some 4,000 people.

