Nevada County names Brendan Phillips as new housing resource manager | SierraSun.com

Nevada County announced Friday, July 21, that it’s hired Brendan Phillips to serve as its housing resource manager.

Phillips, son of folk singer and homeless advocate Utah Phillips, will start in the newly created position on July 31.

As the housing resource manager, Phillips will focus on affordable housing, as well as the prevention and reduction of homelessness, said Michael Heggarty, director of the county’s Health and Human Services Agency.

“He’ll be our liaison with all the nonprofits in the county that work on homelessness issues,” Heggarty said. “And he will help coordinate homeless services provided by our different departments.”

A native of Nevada County, Phillips has a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Evergreen State College and a master’s degree in social work from Portland State University.