Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall sentenced for DUI

Supervisor Heidi Hall was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 2, to six days in jail — a punishment that can be served on work release — and three years’ probation on two DUI counts.

Hall, who pleaded guilty last month to driving under the influence and driving while having a 0.08 percent or higher blood alcohol level, as well as a special allegation that she had a blood alcohol level of 0.15 percent or more, also must attend a nine-month DUI class, participate in a victim impact panel and pay $2,322.25 in fines.

“My client was willing from the outset to plea to all these terms, with the exception of the nine-month class,” said defense attorney Stephen Munkelt, who represents Hall. “She decided that she was willing to accept the nine-month class.”

Hall couldn’t be reached for comment.

The blood alcohol level, if 0.2 or higher, requires a nine-month class. A three-month class is warranted if lower.

That issue remained in contention when Hall, who didn’t appear in court for her guilty plea or sentencing, pleaded guilty through her attorney last month. Hall dropped the matter later that day, saying she’d accept the longer DUI class, which made the question of blood alcohol content moot.

Most of the issues resolved, Munkelt on Thursday argued his client should receive eight days in jail or work release, noting it was part of Deputy District Attorney Casey Ayer’s original plea offer.

Ayer said that Hall publicly argued over her blood alcohol level. She recommended 12 days in jail.

“It is an extremely high blood alcohol content,” Ayer said. “And it also involved a very minor accident.”

Tice-Raskin opted to sentence Hall to 10 days in jail. Hall has four days’ credit, leaving her with a sentence of six days. She also is on probation for three years.

Arrested in the evening, Hall made bond the next day. That time in jail counted as two days. Under state law she received credit for four days.

According to Grass Valley police, officers arrested Hall June 2 after she backed her vehicle into a parked car at Condon Park. Police responded and Hall took a series of field sobriety tests. Officers then took her into custody.