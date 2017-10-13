Nevada Democrats join bill to ban high-capacity gun magazines

Nevada’s congressional Democrats have joined in legislation that would bar the sale, importation or possession of gun magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Reps. Jacky Rosen, Dina Titus and Ruben Kihuen all signed on the “Keep Americans Safe Act,” authored by Elizabeth Esty of Connecticut.

Rosen said there’s no single solution to the gun violence and the massacre that occurred in Las Vegas but restricting the number of rounds a weapon’s magazine can carry would reduce the threat.

“High capacity magazines have no practical purpose for hunting or self defense,” she said.

Titus said those magazines endanger law enforcement and bystanders “by allowing dangerous shooters to fire more rounds without reloading.”

Kihuen said in the Las Vegas shooting Oct. 1, the gunman’s high-capacity magazines “directly contributed to the deadliness of this horrific event.”

Recommended Stories For You

All called on Congress to act and pass sensible firearms restrictions.

The proposed law wouldn’t apply to those who already have weapons magazines that carry more than 10 rounds.