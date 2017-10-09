Nevada Department of Transportation contracts for Kingsbury Grade drainage improvements

The Nevada Department of Transportation has awarded an emergency contract for drainage work on Kingsbury Grade.

The problem was revealed after a drainage pipeline broke last year. Inspectors found serious corrosion in a number of the piped along with design problems. Assistant Director Reid Kaiser said over time, the flow of sediment, rocks and gravel down those pipes had worn them away from the inside.

Q & D Construction of Sparks was the low bidder to reline the pipes and make a variety of drainage improvements for $4.43 million. The work will stretch from Daggett Pass to the Nevada Route 206 intersection in Douglas County.

In addition, a $1.9 million contract was awarded to A&K Earthmovers for safety improvements on U.S. 395 at Airport Road, Johnson Lane and Stephanie Way.

Staff also told the transportation board they expect the reconstruction of Glendale Avenue/Second Street in Reno and Sparks to be completed in the near future. The $14 million contract was awarded earlier this year to rebuild the road between Kietzke Lane and McCarran Blvd., removing and replacing 18 inches of pavement and building a sidewalk along the north side of the road. Glendale is a heavily trafficked truck route and this is the first work that roadway has seen since 1995.