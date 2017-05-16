Nevada DOT to host meeting on potential US 50 Tahoe corridor improvements | SierraSun.com

Possible improvements might be coming to U.S. 50 between the Nevada Route 28 Spooner junction and the Nevada-California state line at Lake Tahoe, and the Nevada Department of Transportation wants the public's input.

NDOT will host a public information meeting Wednesday, May 31, to gather input on proposed improvements that aim to build safer, designated turn lanes, according to a press release. This would be accomplished by narrowing U.S. 50 to one lane in each direction between Glenbrook and Elks Point Road near South Lake Tahoe.

Many sections of the highway are two lanes in each direction, without designated turn lanes for accessing residences and businesses along the section of U.S. 50.

According to NDOT, the future project could repave and restripe the highway with one travel lane in each direction, as well as a center turn lane. Designated traffic roundabouts, bike lanes, outside turn lanes and parking spots are also proposed for certain sections of the road. The improvements could be constructed as part of future repaving projects.

NDOT's meeting will occur from 4 to 7 p.m. May 31 at the Zephyr Cove Elementary School multi-purpose room located at 226 Warrior Way in Zephyr Cove. The public is invited to attend the open-format meeting during that time. An informational presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Comments can also be made up until June 16 by email at ksteele@dot.nv.gov or by mail to Kent Steele, NDOT design, at 1263 South Stewart St., Carson City, NV., 89712.