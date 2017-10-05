Nevada employers to get major break on unemployment rates

Nearly 47,000 Nevada businesses will see a major reduction in what they have to pay into the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund next year.

That break will come in December when the Employment Security Division pays off the last of the $592 million raised by selling bonds to pay off the federal loans Nevada had to take to get through the recession. Once those bonds are paid off, the overall rate Nevada businesses must pay for unemployment insurance will drop 63 one-hundredths of a percent.

While that doesn’t sound like much, economist Alex Capello said it will save businessmen an average of $192 per employee over the course of the year.

Nevada sold bonds to pay back the federal government because the interest rate on those bonds was just a fraction of what the U.S. Treasury would’ve charged the state.

Because of high unemployment through the recession, the state’s trust fund went from more than $700 million to negative $600 million.

