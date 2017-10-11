Nevada Gov. Sandoval strongly against Laxalt bid to repeal commerce tax

Gov. Brian Sandoval came out strongly against the idea of repealing the controversial commerce tax on Tuesday, Oct. 10, saying it would strip $390 million out of K-12 education budgets during the biennium.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt made repeal of that tax a key plank in his run for the governor’s office in 2018.

Sandoval said repealing the tax on gross business revenue of more than $4 million a year would cause irreparable harm to education programs he and the 2015 Legislature specifically directed to including Career and Technical Education, Zoom Schools, Victory schools, Read By Three, as well as special education and autism programs and even Gifted and Talented classes.

“It’s going to hurt kids, going to hurt teachers, it’s going to hurt parents,” he said. “Every single program would be eliminated.”

Sandoval said Nevada’s growth is No. 1 in the country and the tax “has not hurt our ability to attract great companies to the state.”

He said businesses aren’t objecting to that tax at all because the revenue it raises “goes straight into education.” He said the commerce tax has only been raised as an issue by one business out of the many he has talked to about locating in Nevada.

