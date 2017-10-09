Nevada recovery erases recession losses

Nevada’s economic recovery has more than erased the losses suffered during the recession but, more than that, the experts say the state’s economy is now more broad-based and, therefore, recession resistant than it was in 2007.

Economists from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation told the Employment Security Council this past week the state has added 236,400 jobs, far more than the 186,000 lost in the recession.

That brings total employment in Nevada to a record 1.35 million and more than 100,000 of those new or restored jobs are at small businesses.

The state also has a record high number of private businesses at some 71,000 and the average weekly wage in Nevada is also the highest ever at $931.

But more importantly according to Chief Economist Bill Anderson is that the recovery isn’t confined to just one or two sectors of the economy.

