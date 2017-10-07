Nevada woman arrested for alleged elder abuse and neglect

A Gardnerville woman is facing charges of elder abuse and neglect and the conspiracy to commit criminal neglect of a patient, after she allegedly ordered employees at Carson Valley Residential Care Center not to provide care to a patient and placing the patient in a situation that could cause physical pain and mental suffering.

Kay M. Anderson, 66, was the registered nurse on duty at the memory care unit at Carson Valley Residential Care Center on July 14 when a new patient was admitted who was reported to be “extremely unsteady.” According to reports, the victim “could not walk without assistance.” A caregiver at the center filed the report against Anderson and said she heard from coworkers that Anderson told them to let the victim fall out of her wheelchair, so they would have a reason to get her out of their facility.

According to reports, the victim fell down several times after Anderson ordered the caregivers not to help her. One of the caregivers on duty said in a statement that she saw the victim lying on the floor next to her wheelchair and when she asked why no one was helping her, the other caregivers said, “Kay said to let her fall.”

According to a statement from another caregiver, the victim fell out of the wheelchair approximately three times and on the last time, Anderson watched the victim attempt to crawl around the floor before picking her up.

Anderson admitted in an interview with deputies that she was upset and stressed about having the unsteady victim in the unit, but denied allowing her to fall from the chair and said she never intended the victim to get hurt.

According to someone close to the victim, she has dementia, is non-verbal and has gotten a recent surgery on her hip, making her a fall risk, court documents said.

