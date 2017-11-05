New attractions set stage for 2017-18 winter at Tahoe resorts

It’s countdown time in South Lake Tahoe for area resorts.

Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts are opening five days apart and Sierra-at-Tahoe is opening as soon as possible, according to a press release from Tahoe South. And that begins in just two weeks. Heavenly is scheduled to open Nov. 17 and Kirkwood Nov. 22.

There is also a buzz with three local Olympians trying to repeat, or improve on, previous medal-winning success, including Maddie Bowman, Jamie Anderson and Hannah Teter. They all call Sierra-at-Tahoe their home mountain.

The south shore resorts have been enhanced with more than $750 million invested in capital improvements the past three seasons. Those improvements combined with special offerings are designed to keep skiers and riders flocking to Tahoe.

For those new to the sport, Sierra-at-Tahoe expanded its beginner area with smart terrain, which includes banked turns and shaped features that naturally guide skiers and riders into turns and stops to efficiently master the fundamentals while gaining confidence.

The resort offers deals from $49 for first timer skiers/riders including a lift ticket accessing beginner terrain, two-hour lesson and equipment rental.

