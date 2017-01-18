No one hurt in fire at Tahoe City’s Henrikson building | SierraSun.com

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A Wednesday afternoon fire at 255 N. Lake Blvd., known as the Henrikson building, caused temporary traffic delays on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, but no one was hurt in the incident.

North Tahoe Fire Protection District spokesperson Beth Kenna said that crews received at the call at 2:32 p.m. and were able to extinguish the small commercial fire quickly.

She added that the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Squaw Valley Fire Department and Meeks Bay Fire Protection District assisted.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and California State Parks worked to reroute traffic during the closure of North Lake Boulevard/State Route 28, which lasted under an hour.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Henrikson Building is the site of the proposed 118-room Tahoe City Lodge redevelopment, which was approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors last month, and expected to be heard by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board on Jan. 25.

