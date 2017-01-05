North Lake Tahoe Bonanza print edition delivery delayed today | SierraSun.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Delivery of the Thursday, Jan. 5, print editions of the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza across Incline Village and Crystal Bay will be delayed due to the winter storm.

Travel across the region has been heavily impacted due to the wet and snowy conditions, coupled with a lack of consistent plowing across the region.

As such, delivery of today’s newspapers from Carson City overnight presented a serious challenge for us — we will work our hardest to get papers out today as soon as possible, but be prepared for several rack locations throughout town to be empty for perhaps several hours.

Much like it is important on our roads to ensure safe travel, we ask for your patience today as we work to overcome this challenge.

Please email Editor Kevin MacMillan at kmacmillan@sierrasun.com with questions or concerns.