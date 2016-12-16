North Tahoe crime logs: Naked drunk man fails at kissing bartenders | SierraSun.com

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Below is a selection of incidents from the Placer County Sheriff’s press log for Oct. 6-31.

The Sierra Sun publishes crime logs for the Tahoe portion of Placer County as they are provided by PCSO, and as time and space allow.

These logs for October were emailed to the Sun on Dec. 1. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

October 6

2:20pm, 8400 Block North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach: unknown suspect stole an inflatable paddleboard from the beach.

October 7

6:15pm, 1000 Block Martis Landing, Truckee: Sometime in the past month, an unknown suspect broke into victim’s residence and stole $3,000 in household items.

October 8

9:30pm, 200 Block Bear, Kings Beach: Unknown suspect took several envelopes containing $2c100 in cash from a business.

October 10

10:45am, Highway 28/Lardin, Carnelian Bay: Unknown suspect vandalized the homeowner’s pier in the past three days.

October 11

3:30pm, 7600 Block North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach: Unknown suspect stole victim’s $2,700 bicycle that was locked to his vehicle.

October 13

8:30am, Bear/Speckled, Kings Beach: Unknown suspect pulled up in a vehicle next to victim and started masturbating in front of her. Suspect was later identified and arrested a month later for indecent exposure.

October 15

9pm, Highway 89/Cedar Crest, Tahoe City: Male subject was contacted after receiving a report of someone partially nude and hanging off of street signs. The male was highly intoxicated and could not remember how he got there. No arrest was made.

October 16

3pm, Desolation Wilderness: Report taken for an agency assist with El Dorado County for a search and rescue of a missing plane. The plane was located along with the deceased pilot.

October 17

11:30am, 11100 Block Coldwater, Truckee: Unknown suspect somehow obtained victim’s debit card number and made charges in the Midwest.

October 18

4:30pm, 1300 Block Regency, Tahoe Vista: Unknown suspect stole victim’s baritone instrument from her unlocked vehicle. $400 loss.

10:30pm, 9900 Block North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach: Pursuant to a report of an intoxicated subject acting irrationally, a male was arrested for violation of his probation.

October 20

11:30am, 1500 Block Deer Park, Alpine Meadows: Unknown suspect used victim’s name and SS# to open a cell phone account. $265 in charges.

12:45pm, 300 Block Nightingale, Tahoe City: After a short pursuit of a vehicle, a female passenger was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and several warrants out of Sonoma County. The female driver was also arrested for felony evading, driving on a suspected license and violation of probation.

October 21

3am, Highway 28/Old County, Tahoe City: Male subject was turned over to CHOP for suspicion of DUI.

10am, 9900 Block North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach: Report taken for a verbal argument that occurred between roommates.

11:30pm, 1800 Block Squaw Valley Rd, Olympic Valley: Male subject was turned over to CHOP for suspected DUI.

October 22

9:25am, 800 Block Sunny, Homewood: A male and female were reported to have stolen $4,300 worth of tools and equipment out of a man’s garage.

11:45pm, 400 Block Squaw Creek, Olympic Valley: Pursuant to a verbal argument, a male subject was taken into protective custody due to his level of intoxication. No charges filed.

October 23

12am, 500 Block North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City: Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance in a business. The suspect was uncooperative, refused to leave and blew blood and mucus onto a deputy. The male was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

6am, 7600 Block North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe Vista: Victim suspects her neighbor of vandalizing her vehicle on several occasions.

October 25

3pm, 200 Block Squaw Peak, Olympic Valley: Victim alleges that an unknown suspect stole $21,000 worth of jewelry from her room in July.

October 26

7:45pm, 7600 Block North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe Vista: Female subject was turned over to CHP for DUI alcohol.

October 27

3:45am, 8800 Block North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach: Victim awoke to the sound of glass breaking. Victim saw an unknown suspect running away from his locked vehicle, in which the suspect tried to enter presumably to steal items from within.

11pm, 9000 Block North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach: Unknown suspect stole $50 worth of personal items out of victim’s unlocked vehicle.

October 28

11pm, 500 Block North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City: Deputies responded to a report of a naked male in a bar trying to fight people and kiss the bartenders. The situation quickly escalated as the suspect broke the front glass door when he was kicked out of the establishment. As the deputy was attempting place the suspect under arrest, he resisted, causing the officer a spiral fracture of his arm. The suspect is being charged with two felonies.

October 29

3:15am, 1700 Block Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley: Two male victims reported a large fight that occurred after closing time of a local establishment. One male was knocked unconscious and sustained a broken jaw, the other received 6 stitches and separated his collarbone. The suspects have yet to be identified.

2:15pm, 800 Block North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City: The same subj from the night prior was causing a disturbance inside a business. He pushed a shopping cart into an unsuspecting victim and shoved an employee as he was trying to evict the suspect from the store. Suspect was screaming and pounding on the doors when deputies arrived. Suspect was taken into custody and charged with two felonies and five misdemeanors.

4:30pm, 8800 Block Speckled, Kings Beach: Male subject punched his neighbor in the face, causing pain but no injury. Victim signed a citizen’s arrest and the suspect was booked for battery.

6:30pm, 800 Block North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City: Male subject was taken into protective custody for public intoxication. No charges will be filed.

October 30

8am, 1300 Block Regency, Tahoe Vista: Sometime around 2 a.m. an unknown suspect stole $750 worth of power tools from victim’s unlocked vehicle.

October 31

7:45am, 7400 Block North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe Vista: Sometime in the past 3 days an unknown suspect spray painted a public building.