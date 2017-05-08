Andrew Garcia | SierraSun.com

November 30, 1930 ~ March 20, 2017

Andrew Garcia passed away March 20, 2017. Andy was the definition of the hard living tough guy, who lived his life on his own terms, while having a huge heart and generous spirit. Andy always put family first.

Andy was born November 30, 1930 in Boca, California, the third of five children. Andy attended school in Truckee, California, graduated from Meadow Lake High School.

Andy joined the Navy in 1950 and served in the Korean War. Andy was a 50-year member of the Operating Engineers, working for Granite Construction. He was a lifetime member of The Elks Lodge, #518.

Andy was preceded in death by his brothers Jose and Louie, and first born son, Andrew Garcia Junior.

Andy leaves his sons Dean and Mark; his sister Hope; and brother Ralph; his granddaughter Kelsey (Nate); great-grandson Waylind and former spouse Bonnie Garcia.

Services will be announced at a later time.

A special thank you and so much love goes to Brunswick Village and their fantastic staff. They have been a part of our family over these last years of Andy's life. The compassion, kindness and love that was given on a daily basis will always be remembered.

Please honor Hospice of the Foothills with any remembrance, 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy., Grass Valley, CA 95945