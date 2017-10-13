April 14, 1931 ~ October 8, 2017

Bert Allen Smith, of Reno Nevada, formerly Annapolis, MD, passed away peacefully at home on October 8th, 2017.

Bert was born on April 14th, 1931 in Los Angeles, California. His parents Louis and Frieda along with several family members emigrated from Russia in 1910 through Ellis Island, NY and settled in Los Angeles.

Bert loved all sports, and was a gifted basketball player in high school and received a basketball scholarship to UCLA from John Wooden.

After attending UCLA, he entered the Air Force Aviation Cadet Class 53B where he became a Thunderjet F-84 fighter pilot. Bert was stationed at several bases throughout the US.

After the end of the Korean War, he separated from the Air Force and was hired by American Airlines as a first officer. Flying was his passion and within four years of service he became a captain piloting various aircrafts throughout his career. In addition to his passion for aviation, he wrote several technical and training manuals and was renowned for his dedication for technical expertise.

An avid golfer and skier, Bert enjoyed many years of skiing at Alpine Meadows when he lived in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Bert is survived by his wife of more than 20 years, Marjorie; his children Cathy Hawkins (Brent) of Chattanooga TN, Randolph Smith of Baltimore, MD, Kendra Smith Houghton of Annapolis, MD, Kathi (Lenny) Bertagnolli and Kevin (Norma) Noonan; his sister Dinah Smith Takakjian of Beverly Hills, California. His brother preceded him in death, Martin Aaron Smith, who passed away in 1999.

Bert was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He adored ,and was exceptionally proud of his children and grandchildren; Janine Smith, Maxwell Houghton, Samuel Houghton, Colton Bertagnolli, Gaby Bertagnolli and Gianna Noonan.