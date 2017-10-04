Chuck Titone

We lost our hunter buddy, golf partner and super close friend. But we remember it is the beginning and not the end.

Now I know 2 guys, Steve and Chuck are probably already hunting and don't need any luck. I know Chuck will have his dog Ginger at his side. Just thinking about the two of them makes me a little teary eyed.

His two Bills team has a big vacancy to fill for sure.

Remember Tom and Brent I know you guys can endure. Now all you Audi owners will miss Chuck too. But I think George will take care of all of you.

It is so hard to lose not 1 but 2 real good friends. But we have to remembertoo, it's the beginning not the end. Let's lift our glasses and celebrate this day. It is what we do and the Tahoe way.

~ Love Ya ~

Chuck is survived by 6 sisters and brothers, John Titone of New Mexico, Mary Millean of Connecticut, Toni Titone, Alfred Titone of Long Island, NT, Kat Titone Hendelan of North Carolina and Helene Titone Smith of Long Island, NY. He is also survived by 5 nieces and nephews, Krista, Keira, Connor, Carson, and Reina.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October 7th at 12 Noon at the Tahoe City Golf Course, 251 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City, CA 96145. A potluck will follow.