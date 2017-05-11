Dave “Penguin” Donaldson | SierraSun.com

July 15, 1950 ~ May 8, 2017

Dave passed away peacefully Monday afternoon at home with loving family at his side while awaiting a liver transplant for Non-Alcoholic Liver failure. Dave was born July 15, 1950 in Oakland, California to David Gilbert and Rosemary Mecum Donaldson. Dave attended schools in San Leandro, California, Tahoe City, California and graduated in 1969 from Tahoe Truckee High School. In his teens Dave enjoyed competing on the Far West Junior Olympic Ski Jumping team. Dave spent his entire career working in the trucking industry for many local companies and as an owner operator of Donaldson Transportation where he earned the name "Penguin" for the way in which he walked.

Dave was a loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather. Dave is survived by his wife Kathleen, Daughter Cory Hagen and husband Danl, Son Curtis Donaldson and his fiancé Tess, Daughter Katie Donaldson and her fiancé Justin, Stepson Josh Halliburton and his wife Mallory, and Stepson Dillon Hansen. Dave is also survived by his grandchildren Zacary Jerome, Torey Jerome, Natalie Hagen, Kellen Donaldson, Lily Halliburton and Hank Halliburton. Dave was a kind hearted man who was known for his truck driver stories, quick wit, sense of humor and love of all God's creatures and was loved by all. We will all miss him.

The family would like to thank the following: Dr. Ahmed and Mavis from Stanford Liver Transplant, Dr. Dennis Yamamoto and Linda from Digestive Health Associates, Dr. Robert Quigley, and Dr. Randi Grinsell and Nita from St. Mary's Primary Care. A very special thank you to St. Mary's Hospice Program who helped make Dave's last week and moment's pain and anxiety free; allowing him to pass with dignity.

At Dave's request there will be no services held. The family will hold a private celebration of life and interment on Dave's birthday, July 15, 2017.

In honor of Dave please consider becoming and organ donor. Donorregistry.org