David Frescholtz | SierraSun.com

December 29, 1940 ~ June 21, 2017

David Frescholtz was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1940. In 1959, he enlisted in the Navy and served for 10 years, receiving a campaign medal for his service in the war in Vietnam. Shortly afterwards, he moved to Lake Tahoe. He fell in love with the area and never left.

David enjoyed a long career in the north shore casinos where he made several lasting friendships.

David loved his family and friends. He was a sports fan; following the San Francisco Giants, the 49ers and nascar racing. He loved the outdoors, his many beloved pets, and most of all, his home Lake Tahoe.

He will be cremated and his ashes spread in the Lake Tahoe area.