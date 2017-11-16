Diane McCall

1946 ~ 2017

Diane was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Brooklyn College, receiving her Bachelor's degree in Mathematics. This led to her first job in the new field of computer programming.

She was married to Steve Storman for a short time and afterwards moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, to be near her parents. Her personality and background rapidly got her a job as an instructor with Harris Corp. She advanced to providing technical support for the sales staff. In this she realized her love of travel which, over her lifetime, included visits to 39 countries.

At a National Computer Conference and, later, when making a sales presentation in San Francisco, she met her future husband. John was looking to buy a computer for his employer. Another company provided the computer but, after several months with many transcontinental flights, John and Diane were together in Oakland, CA for a marriage that lasted 39 years.

Diane became an independent contractor, developing software for a number of companies and agencies. They had a full life hiking, traveling, playing duplicate bridge (Diane became a Life Master), skiing and enjoying life with friends.

Following John's 'retirement' in 1987, he also took up contracting and they incorporated as Texcel Computer Systems with Diane as Vice President.

In 1999, they moved to Zephyr Cove after having owned vacation places at Tahoe for many years. Diane became very active in the community. They had worked on the Tahoe Rim Trail since 1985 and continued with this organization. Diane volunteered with the Red Cross. She was a member of the Board for two non-profits: TOCCATA – Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and the Nevada Opera. On both of these, she served a term as President. She has been a member of the Edgewood Ladies Bridge Club for many years.

Her energy, wide interests, enthusiasm and winning smile have earned her a wide circle of friends who mourn her passing. She is survived by her loving husband, John.