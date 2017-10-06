Long time Truckee resident Don Bennett passed away on September 29th, 2017.

He was born in 1929 in Ventura California, where he grew up. Don served in the U.S. Marine Corps and graduated from Arizona State University, where he met his wife Joyce.

He returned to Ventura and worked for a concrete company for 37 years before moving to Truckee in 1986.

He loved flying and sports, including skiing, hiking, tennis and golf.

Don's greatest blessings were his wife Joyce, son Scott, daughter-in-law Tatjana and his many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held October 15th at 3 pm at the Church of the Mountains, United Methodist Church, 10069 Church St., Truckee, CA .

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sierra Senior Services Meals on Wheels program.