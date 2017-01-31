Donald Frank Delaney | SierraSun.com

May 8, 1938 ~ November 16, 2016

Donald Frank Delaney passed away peacefully in Truckee, California, on November 16th, 2016, in the comfort of the home that he loved.

Don was a kind and loving husband and father, who led a life dedicated to the service of others, beginning with his years in the Navy which he joined when he was seventeen. He served as a Seabee and then for many years in the Navy Reserve. He retired as Fire Marshall of the Truckee Fire District.

Don loved to dance. He enjoyed traveling in his RV and spending his winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona, where he and his wife enjoyed kayaking and the company of many dear friends.

Don is survived by his wife, Myrna, three children, Wanda Smith, Mike Delaney, and Lea Witmer, three grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Don will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.