May 15, 1946 ~ October 7, 2017

Donald Woodrow Best, Jr. passed away on October 7th, 2017 after a valiant battle with sepsis. He was born in Yuba City, Ca. on May 15, 1946 to Marie Tyson Best and Donald Woodrow "Woody" Best.

He was a graduate of Bellermine College Prep in San Jose and San Francisco City College. Cooking was always a passion for Don. He and his Mother had two restaurants in Tahoe, The Forest Inn and later The Elegant Attic. He later joined Sysco Foods as a Salesman and District Manager. He retired from Sysco in 2007.

A lifelong skier, Don taught for many winters, first at Homewood Resort and later at Alpine Meadows. When he wasn't cooking or skiing he was usually on the golf course.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Hallamore-Best; his stepson Tige Tarleton (Kim) of Iwakuni, Japan; stepdaughter Kristina Winchester (Kiel) of Aberdeen, SD; his sister Clarinda Stollery (Gary) of Grass Valley, Ca.; and his cousin Lorrie Cress (Cronin) of El Dorado Hills, Ca.

Per his wishes there was no service.