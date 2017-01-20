Douglas Harrison | SierraSun.com

Douglas Harrison
January 20, 2017
Our family has lost a loving and colorful spirit, Douglas Harrison, who died December 30; was 66.
Doug had a special love for everything old: Harley and Indian motorcycles, old timey country music, Nevada’s wild horses and his military service.
Our family came to Truckee in 1957 through our grandparents’ caretaking jobs at Frog Lake.
He leaves behind his wife Glenda, mother, Lenore, 5 siblings and 5 daughters.Memorial in the spring.
Adios cowboy!
