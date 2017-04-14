Edward Michael Conners | SierraSun.com

1954-2017

Edward Michael Conners passed away March 24, 2017, surrounded by family. He was born in Truckee, California and celebrated his birthday on July 12th, but much to his surprise, he learned many years later that he was actually born on July 13th of 1954.

Born to William and Mary Anna Conners, he was the second youngest of six children. He was raised on the west shore of Lake Tahoe with Eagle Rock as his front yard. His love of sports began early in Tahoe where he spent winters on the slopes and summers on the golf course. He carried fond memories of special trips to the Bay Area with family and friends to root on his favorite teams, the San Francisco Giants and Forty Niners. He graduated from Truckee High School in 1972.

After returning from his cross-country road trip, he attended Sierra College where he met his future wife, Patricia Pressley. They were married in Tahoe on September 15, 1973. They remained in the Roseville area for nearly 2 years until relocating to Davis, California, when he began working for Fleet Services at the University of California, Davis in 1975. In Davis, they raised two daughters, Gretchen and Lindsay. He actively participated in each of their respective sports, whether it be encouraging them from the stands or coaching on the field. His loves were his family, friends, golf, and cheering on his teams. His family will always remember his innate ability to remember dates and details that no one else could, which meant a birthday never went by without a call from Ed. He was an easy-going guy who enjoyed a conversation with family, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and acquaintances alike – his company will be missed dearly.

He retired from UC Davis as Fleet Supervisor in 2013 after 38 years of service. He and his wife relocated to Lincoln, California in 2014 where he resided until he passed.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patricia; daughters Gretchen (Sean Osborne) and Lindsay (Chad Barhorst); brother Dan Conners, sisters Cathy Moore (Greg), Annamarie Flowers (Jay) and Colleen Conners-Pace (Joe); sister-in-laws, Patricia "Tish" and Sue, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Mary Anna Conners and eldest brother Bill Conners, Jr.

A 'celebration of life' will be held in Tahoe City later this spring or early summer. Please follow Ed's Facebook page for further details and to add your remembrances, https://www.facebook.com/groups/RememberingEdConners/.