Obituary: Elmer Lou Jackson | SierraSun.com

July 30, 1934 ~ May 16, 2017

Elmer was born on July 30, 1934 in Paonia, CO and died on May 16, 2017 in Lakewood, CA.

Incline was Elmer's home for a very long time. As he got older, it was suggested to him that it might be better if he were to move somewhere less snowy, less isolated, less difficult, etc. But to Elmer anywhere else would have been just ~ less. As he said, 'I'm a mountain man.'

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Mildred Jackson

He is survived by his sister Betty Glasgow of Apache Junction, AZ; Aunt Sally Leverty of Reno, NV; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Brent Mock; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and numerous cousins and relatives. And, I know, by many close and casual friends who saw the worth in this man of kind mild goodness.

A memorial service will be held for Saturday July 8th at 4pm at the Cornerstone Community Church, 300 Country Club Dr., Incline Village, NV, followed by fellowship and refreshments.