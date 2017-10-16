Our beloved father, Franklynn Kennell, left this world on Friday October 6, 2017 at the age of 81. Frank had so much more life in him, but his body was tired. He is now at peace and with our Heavenly Father.

He was born and raised in Long Island, NY. Frank moved to the Bay area in 1978 and retired full time in Incline Village in 1998.

Frank was a loving father of two children, Derek and Lisa, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

His passions were traveling, spending time entertaining friends, making people laugh, watching his favorite sports, and most of all his love of Lake Tahoe.

With the spirit of Frank in mind, in lieu of flowers or cards his family requests that you donate to your favorite charity or towards Frank's favorite, the American Cancer Society.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Sunday, October 29th, 4-6pm, at the Hacienda, 931 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village, 89451.

As his son, I would personally like to thank everyone for being so loving and caring to my father.