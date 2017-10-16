Gary Marvin Kidman

Born August 15th, 1939, in Storm Lake, Iowa, Gary passed away peacefully at his home September 13, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Elinor Bernard-Kidman and his father, Marvin Carl Kidman.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Anne Terrell-Kidman and three children; Gary Scott Kidman, Stacey Lynn Kidman-Stevens, Amy Marie Kidman-Delaney and six Grandchildren that he loved and enjoyed very much. Other surviving family, his sister Vicki Marie Kidman-Martinez and brothers, Richard Vance Kidman and Gregory Bernard Kidman.

Gary enjoyed all sports; water-skiing, boating, snow skiing, Dirt Bike racing, and NASCAR. He was a Classic Car enthusiast who restored several vehicles of his own and shared this hobby with his children who also have classic cars.

Friends and family are invited to the Celebration of his Life on Friday, October 27th @ Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr., Carson City at 10:30am. Immediately following there will be a graveside ceremony at the Genoa Cemetery.

To share a memory of Gary, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net

In lieu of flowers, donations to the "WoundedWarriorsProject.org" or the Salvation Army appreciated.