Gianna Marie Harrington | SierraSun.com

Gianna Marie Harrington, a resident of Truckee for 22 years, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2016. With an admirable inner strength she bravely fought an aggressive cancer with tenacity.

Dedicated to her family, she was wife to Robert Harrington (deceased) and mother to her two sons, Dillon and Wesley Harrington. She was a beloved daughter to Teri Marzett and big sister to Janelle Hirschbek, Jennifer Afshar, and Tyler Marzett.

Gianna and her husband, Robert, loved the outdoors, camping, dirt biking and skiing. While raising two boys, Gianna’s passion for skiing led her to Northstar Ski Resort where she became a ski instructor.

A graduate of Cal State Fullerton in Orange County, Gianna returned to school to obtain her teaching credentials and was soon teaching 5th graders at Glenshire Elementary School, where she was loved by her fellow teachers and students, and remembered for her smile which radiated throughout the school. Gianna also was an integral part of Aim High’s summer program for middle school children and inspired students’ curiosity and development. She wanted to show students that math and science could be fun.

Cherished by her family, she was fun to hang out with and always ready to help everywhere necessary. Competitive, adventurous, a SoCal beach girl–she possessed a wit that could spar with the best. Gianna had blue eyes that smiled at you, was a great best friend, a peacemaker, and loyal. Gianna was a friend to everyone she met. Gianna lived life to its fullest and was the kind of woman you meet and never forget. If you were blessed to have Gianna as a friend, it meant your journey through life was going to be better for it. We will always love her and value the time we had with her. Gianna was an inspiration to her students, family and friends. We will miss you Gianna with every breath we take!