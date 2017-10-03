Gregory Brockelsby

September 25, 1952 ~ September 7, 2017

Gregory J. Brockelsby passed away Thursday, September 7th after a three year battle with cancer at his home. He was surrounded by his immediate family; wife Virginia, sons Mikael and Jacob, and daughter Alexa,

Gregory spent his entire career in the gaming business and worked with his father James Brockelsby and mother Genevieve.

A farewell Celebration of Life will be held at Wildcreek Golf Course, 3500 Sullivan Ln., Sparks Sunday, October 8th at 3 pm.

Gregory now rests in our Lord's Love and Peace.