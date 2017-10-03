Gregory Brockelsby
October 3, 2017
September 25, 1952 ~ September 7, 2017
Gregory J. Brockelsby passed away Thursday, September 7th after a three year battle with cancer at his home. He was surrounded by his immediate family; wife Virginia, sons Mikael and Jacob, and daughter Alexa,
Gregory spent his entire career in the gaming business and worked with his father James Brockelsby and mother Genevieve.
A farewell Celebration of Life will be held at Wildcreek Golf Course, 3500 Sullivan Ln., Sparks Sunday, October 8th at 3 pm.
Gregory now rests in our Lord's Love and Peace.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Las Vegas shooting suspect owned home at Somersett in Reno
- ‘E-motion’ brings electric-powered boating to Lake Tahoe
- Stand-up paddleboard building comes to Lake Tahoe
- Update: 59 killed; 527 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
- The Reebok Spartan Race World Championship returns to Squaw Valley this weekend