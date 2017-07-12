In Memory of Janet Ladd Menchetti | SierraSun.com

In Memory of Janet Ladd Menchetti
July 12, 2017
July 13, 1953 ~ July 20, 1999
Janet, 18 years have passed since we lost you. You remain in my daily thoughts and prayers. As I play with my new dog Duke here on Earth, I know that all our other German Shepherd dogs are romping with you. Please hug my special pal, Absolut, and know that we are all looking forward to the day we can be together again.
"Maybe I never held you quite as much as I should have, but you were always on my mind." Love, G.
