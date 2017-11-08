Former long-time Incline Village resident John Hatzinger, 70, passed away peacefully in Carson City, Nevada on November 5, 2017, following a short illness.

Known to his friends and colleagues simply as "Hat," he moved to Incline in 1978 from his native Wisconsin. He immediately became a part of the community, where he joined the Optimist Club (served as President), E. Clampus Vitus, and the bowling leagues where he was still active up until his passing.

Hat was a dedicated cheesehead and Packer and Brewers fan and participated for many years in the Incline Men's softball league where he held down first base for storied teams of the past such as the Ram's Head, Valley Bank, VideoManiacs, and Bevel's Tahoe Rebels. He was an Army veteran, serving in Germany, and was a member of the Catholic Church.

Hat was a draftsman when he came to Incline and was extremely proud to earn his Residential Home Designer designation from the State of Nevada. His name and stamp appear on many new home and remodel plans in the Tahoe and Carson areas.

Hat was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his siblings Marc, Paul, and Hugh Hatzinger, all of Wisconsin, together with nieces and nephews and his many friends in this area.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday November 11th at 2:30 at Bowl Incline, 920 Southwood Blvd., Incline Village, NV 89451